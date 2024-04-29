FACT CHECK: No, Israel Does Not Have The World’s Second Highest Skin Cancer Rate

A post shared on X claims Israel has the second highest skin cancer rate in the world.

Israel has the highest skin cancer rate outside Australasia. Like in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, this is what naturally transpires when white neo-colonial Europeans claim the land as their ‘own’. Indigenous apparently? — Dr Asif Munaf (@DrAsifOfficial) March 18, 2024

Verdict: False

Recent statistics show that Israel’s rate of skin cancer is not second or even in the top 20.

Fact Check:

A post claims Israel has one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world. The post shared the information in text format.

“Israel has the highest skin cancer rate outside Australasia,” the post reads. “Like in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, this is what naturally transpires when white neo-colonial Europeans claim the land as their ‘own’. Indigenous apparently?” (RELATED: X Video Shows Plastic Factory That Caught Fire, Not Israel Retaliating Against Iran)

Although Haaretz reported in 2003 that Israel’s skin cancer rate was second highest in the world, this statistic is outdated. More recent statistics are from 2022 and can be found on Cancer Today, which shows that Australia and New Zealand take first and second place respectively. Israel is not listed in the top 20.

The World Cancer Research Fund International’s website shows statistics from 2020. Israel is not shown in these charts, which display the top ten countries with the highest prevalence of skin cancer.

Check Your Fact reached out to an Israel Cancer Association spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if a comment is received.