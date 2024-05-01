FACT CHECK: X Image Does Not Show Recent Ambush By Palestinian Resistance On Israeli Soldiers

A viral image shared on X purports to show a recent ambush on Israeli soldiers by the Palestinian Resistance.

⚡️ The Palestinian resistance reused Israeli missiles that did not explode as a trap The security event occurred using heavy missiles from an F16 aircraft, which Israel targeted the people of Gaza, but they did not explode, along with explosive devices. The resistance reused… https://t.co/HGY97OkDev pic.twitter.com/C54aux5SpF — Shadi Qudaih (@shadi_qh) April 28, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The image, which was taken by the AFP, shows Israeli soldiers completing a military operation on the Gaza Strip in December 2023 and is featured in an article from The Daily Sabah.

Hamas is reportedly considering a proposed hostage release that could set as many as 33 hostages free, according to CNN. The news comes amid a vow from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “to launch an offensive in Rafah,” The Associated Press reported.

The X image, viewed over 20,000 times, purports to show a recent ambush on Israeli soldiers by the Palestinian Resistance. “The Palestinian resistance reused Israeli missiles that did not explode as a trap,” the image’s caption reads in part. “They lured an Israeli military force into an ambush and detonated them, according to the resistance’s announcement a short while ago,” it continues. The image shows Israeli soldiers standing amid rubble as a nearby fire burns.

The claim is false, however. Check Your Fact conducted a reverse image search and found the image featured in a December 2023 article published by the Daily Sabah. According to the image’s caption, it was taken by the AFP and shows Israeli soldiers during a military operation on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 20, 2023.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the image referenced in any recent credible news reports about the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. In fact, the opposite is true. On April 30, Misbar reported the image is not recent and was originally taken by the AFP in December 2023. The image also appeared in a French-language article published by the Huffington Post, a screenshot included in the Misbar article, reveals. (RELATED: Does This Image Show A Pro-Palestine Flyer At Columbia University Protest?)

Furthermore, the image neither appears on the website of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) nor its verified social media accounts.

Check Your Fact has contacted the IDF for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.