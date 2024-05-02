FACT CHECK: No, Australian Prime Minister Did Not Make Post Condemning Free Speech

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows an X post from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese saying free speech is a “dangerous tool.”

Verdict: False

This is not a genuine post from Albanese. It originates from a parody account.

Fact Check:

Albanese has referred to Elon Musk as an “arrogant billionaire” after his website, X, refused to restrict graphic videos of the stabbing at the Assyrian Christ the Good Shepherd church in Australia, according to BBC. Musk wrote in a post, “I’d like to take a moment to thank the PM for informing the public that this platform is the only truthful one,” the outlet reported.

A screenshot allegedly shows a post from Albanese showing distaste for Elon Musk and his objective for free speech on X. The alleged post received over 2 million views and over 4,000 retweets.

“This will be my final post on X. I stand firm in my belief that free speech is a dangerous tool and must be restricted,” the alleged post reads. “Elon Musk’s commitment to free speech is a detriment to our democratic discourse. As such, in solidarity with Senator Lambie, I too shall be quitting X.”

“Only a tyrant would say that free speech is a ‘tool’, it’s a human right,” the caption reads. (RELATED: Did Australia Recently Declare George Soros A ‘Global Terrorist’)

The post cannot be found through a search of Albanese’s verified X account. Likewise, there are no credible news reports to corroborate the claim.

The post originates as parody. It was originally posted by the user AlboIsPM, whose bio reads, “Fake Prime Minister of Australia. Member for Grayndler. Unauthorised by Anthony Albanese, Australian Labor Parody, Canberra. Pronouns: They/Them.”

Part of the account’s title is cut out in the screenshot. In full, it reads, “Anthony Albanese ➐ Australian Labor Parody.”

Check Your Fact has reached out to an Albanese spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.