FACT CHECK: No, Elon Musk Did Not Say Bill Gates Should Be Imprisoned

A post shared on Facebook claims Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Microsoft founder Bill Gates should be put in prison.

Verdict: False

The post originates as satire. There is no evidence Musk said this.

Fact Check:

Musk has stated that he will reinstate the X account of far-right livestreamer Nick Fuentes, according to The Hill. The last time Fuentes’ account was reinstated it was suspended again less than 24 hours later, but Musk now says “let him be crushed by the comments,” the outlet reported.

The Facebook post purports Musk publicly suggested that Gates be imprisoned. The post shows images of Musk and Gates along with text.

The text reads, “Elon Musk Announces Publicly ‘It’s Time We Put Bill Gates In Prison, He’s Evil.’”

There is no evidence for this claim, however. The post cannot be found on Musk’s X account. There are no credible news reports about Musk making the statement.

The claim was posted to a site called SpaceXMania, where it was labeled as satire. The site has a “Disclaimer” page that reads, “Please note that the article under the category ‘SATIRE’ are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate.”



Reuters also debunked the claim. (RELATED: Viral X Post Makes False Claim About Bill Gates, Digital IDs)

Check Your Fact has reached out to spokespeople for Tesla and X for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from either source.