FACT CHECK: X Video Shows Pro-Palestine Students Praying, Not Converting To Islam

A viral video shared on X purports to show students at the University of California, Los Angeles converting to Islam during a recent pro-Palestine protest on campus.

Hundreds of American students convert to Islam and participate in an Islamic call to prayer at UCLA. pic.twitter.com/mnEesT8oLE — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 2, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

The claim is misleading. The video, reposted from another X user, shows students praying during the pro-Palestine protest. There is no mention of them converting to Islam.

Fact Check:

Police removed an encampment and arrested 210 people protesting in support of Palestine at UCLA on May 2, according to Reuters. Pro-Palestine protests have been occurring on college campuses across the U.S., including Columbia University in New York, the outlet reported.

“Hundreds of American students convert to Islam and participate in an Islamic call to prayer at UCLA,” the X video’s caption reads. The video, shared by ex-transgender influencer Oli London, features a large group of students kneeling on the lawn of the UCLA campus and has received over six million views as of writing.

The claim is misleading, however. The video was reposted from independent journalist Anthony Cabassa who indicated the clip showed pro-Palestine protestors praying on UCLA’s campus. There is no mention of them converting to Islam.

“UCLA: Group of Pro Palestine protestors praying as the sun sets on campus,” Cabassa’s caption reads.

UCLA 🚨: Group of Pro Palestine protestors praying as the sun sets on campus. pic.twitter.com/QPtCREVuDi — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) May 2, 2024

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. Snopes labeled the claim as misleading via a May 2 article. Additionally, the claim is neither referenced on UCLA’s website nor its verified social media accounts. (RELATED: X Post Purporting To Show Mugshots Of Student Protesters Is Digitally Altered)

Check Your Fact has contacted UCLA for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.