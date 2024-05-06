FACT CHECK: No, WEF Member Kiva Allgood Was Not Killed By Russia’s ‘Spetznas’ Snipers In Ukraine

A post shared on X claims World Economic Forum (WEF) member Kiva Allgood was purportedly killed by Russia’s “Spetznas” snipers in Ukraine.

https://t.co/nN88BwTUsx “Russian Spetznas Snipe (World Economic Forum) Member Kiva Allgood in Ukraine!” pic.twitter.com/LYSFu2jUM4 — James D. Dorman (@Jdd385James) April 30, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is false and stems from an April 30 article published on the satire site “Real Raw News.”

Fact Check:

Allgood is the head of the Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains at the WEF, according to her biography on the organization’s website. She is also a member of the organization’s Executive Committee, the same biography indicates.

The X post claims Allgood, a WEF member, was purportedly killed by Russia’s “Spetznas” snipers in Ukraine.

The claim is false and stems from an April 30 article published on the satire site “Real Raw News.” A “Disclaimer” included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates its content is not meant to be taken literally. “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice [of] legal counsel,” the disclaimer reads.

According to the same article, “a two-man Spetznas sniper team operating behind enemy lines in Ukraine assassinated Allgood,” who purportedly “conspired with [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Western governments to destabilize Russia’s economy.” Allgood was purportedly shot in the head with a “single round, fired from a 6S8-1 12.7mm sniper rifle,” while recently “standing outside the Ministry of Finance building in Kyiv,” the article further claims.

Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. Lead Stories debunked the claim via a May 2 article.

In addition, the claim is neither referenced on the WEF’s website nor its verified social media accounts. Furthermore, neither the Kremlin nor Zelenskyy have publicly commented on the claim. (RELATED: Did U.S. Marines Block A FEMA Convoy From Entering Nebraska Following A Recent Tornado?)

Check Your Fact has contacted the WEF for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.