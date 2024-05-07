FACT CHECK: No Evidence French Foreign Legion Sent To Ukraine

A post shared on X claims that the French Foreign Legion is sending troops to Ukraine.

France secretly sent its military to Ukraine – ex-Pentagon official, Stephen Bryen in an article for Asian Time He claims that units of the 3rd French Infantry Regiment, which is one of the main units of the Foreign Legion, have been sent to Slovyansk to support the 54th brigade… pic.twitter.com/g67qZBpSyV — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 6, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

There is no evidence for this claim. The French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs denied the claim.

Fact Check:

France and the European Commission urged Chinese leader Xi Jinping to use his influence to end the war in Ukraine, according to Fox News.

Social media users are sharing claims that the French Foreign Legion was sent to Ukraine. One user wrote, “France secretly sent its military to Ukraine – ex-Pentagon official, Stephen Bryen in an article for Asian Times. He claims that units of the 3rd French Infantry Regiment, which is one of the main units of the Foreign Legion, have been sent to Slovyansk to support the 54th brigade of the AFU.”

This claim lacks evidence. No credible news outlets have reported on this alleged deployment. The French Foreign Legion official X account has not posted on any deployment of its forces to Ukraine.

The French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs denied the claim in a May 6 tweet. (RELATED: Here’s What We Know About Israel And The Holy Family Catholic Parish In Gaza)

FAKE NEWS ALERT 🚨 Disinformation campaigns on France’s support to Ukraine are as active as ever. Let’s have a look 🔎 France has not sent troops to #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/8nYY4uWReN — France Diplomacy 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@francediplo_EN) May 6, 2024

“FAKE NEWS ALERT 🚨.Disinformation campaigns on France’s support to Ukraine are as active as ever. Let’s have a look 🔎France has not sent troops to #Ukraine,” the ministry tweeted.

The French Foreign Legion’s 3rd Regiment is currently deployed to French New Guinea, according to a website dedicated to the legion. The 3rd Regiment is a “military reserve unit tasked with several missions.”

“First, the regiment protects the Guiana Space Center, a French and European spaceport located at Kourou (this mission has been called Operation Titan since 2008). Second, it ensures the territorial integrity of French Guiana and its security, which means patrolling the Guiana forest and taking action against foreign illegal gold diggers (Operation Harpie since 2008),” reads the website (emphasis the website).