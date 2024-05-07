FACT CHECK: Viral X Video Does Not Show Palestinians Fleeing Rafah

A viral video shared on X purports to show Palestinians fleeing Rafah.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The video was originally shared on Instagram in November 2023, making it predate Israel’s current planned offensive in Rafah.

Fact Check:

President Joe Biden recently urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against “launching an offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah,” according to The Associated Press. Biden’s warning proceeded a statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) indicating it had “gained operational control of the Gazan side of the Rafah Crossing,” Fox News reported.

“Palestinians fleeing Rafah. And I’m sure the cowards of Hamas are hiding, trying to escape too, using people like they always do. Hamas has no one to blame but themselves for the attack on Rafah. Who else thinks Hamas is hiding in the crowds of people fleeing from Rafah?” the X video’s caption reads. The video, which has garnered over 11,000 views as of writing, shows a large group of Palestinians appearing to flee Rafah.

“People of Gaza from North to South,” the video’s caption reads, adding the date, Nov. 8, 2023.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the video referenced in any credible news reports detailing Israel’s current planned offensive in Rafah. In fact, the opposite is true. Misbar also reported the video originally stemmed from Instagram and was shared to the platform in November 2023 via a May 7 article.

Additionally, Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has neither shared the video to its website nor its verified X account. (RELATED: National Guard Did Not Participate In Confrontation Of Pro-Palestine Protesters)

Check Your Fact has contacted Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.