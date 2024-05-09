FACT CHECK: Threads Post Falsely Claims Truth Social Shut Down In May 2024

A post shared on Threads purports 2024 presumptive Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump’s social media platform TRUTH Social shut down in May 2024.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. TRUTH Social appears to be working normally as of May 8, and there is no evidence to suggest the platform has been shut down. In addition, USA Today reported the claim is false.

Fact Check:

Trump’s classified documents case has been “indefinitely postponed” by Judge Aileen Cannon, according to ABC News. The trial was previously set to begin on May 20, the outlet reported.

The Threads post claims Trump’s social media platform TRUTH Social purportedly shut down in May 2024. “Breaking news, truth social is shut down, no longer operatable [sic]. God i [sic] hope so!!,” the post, which does not provide a source to support its claim, reads.

The claim is false, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. USA Today reported the claim is false on May 7. The outlet also reported it had contacted TRUTH Social’s parent company, the Trump Media & Technology Group, and spokesperson Shannon Devine confirmed there was no validity to the claim. (RELATED: Fact Checking Trump’s Claim About Michigan’s Newcomer Rental Subsidy Program)

Additionally, the claim is neither referenced on Trump’s official website nor on his verified Facebook, X, and Instagram accounts. Furthermore, as of writing, the platform appears to be working normally, with Trump’s most recent post having been shared on May 8.

“It is a really bad feeling to have your Constitutional Right to Free Speech, such a big part of life in our Country, so unfairly taken from you, especially when all of the sleazebags, lowlifes, and grifters that you oppose are allowed to say absolutely anything that they want. It is hard to sit back and listen to lies and false statements be made against you knowing that if you respond, even in the most modest fashion, you are told by a Corrupt and Highly Conflicted Judge that you will be PUT IN PRISON, maybe for a long period of time,” Trump wrote, referencing his multiple recent court cases.

“This Fascist mindset is all coming from D.C. It is a sophisticated hit job on Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent, ME!. Judges Engoron and Kaplan, also of New York, are equally Corrupt, only in different ways. What these THUGS are doing is AN ATTACK ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, AND OUR ONCE GREAT NATION ITSELF. OUR FIRST AMENDMENT MUST STAND, FREE AND STRONG. ‘GIVE ME LIBERTY OR GIVE ME DEATH!'” he added.

Trump is currently on trial in New York over alleged hush money payments he made to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Trump Media & Technology Group for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.