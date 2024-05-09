FACT CHECK: Did Protesters At George Washington University Raise The Hamas Flag?

A video shared on X purports to show student protestors raising the Hamas flag at George Washington University.

George Washington University raises the Hamas flag. American Flag has been removed. LOCK THEM ALL UP!!! pic.twitter.com/QvNm0A1bUo — I’LL BE BACK!!! (@DavidYeshua4) May 3, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The original video, shared on YouTube as a short clip, shows the student protestors raising the Palestinian flag. In addition, the Hamas flag is solid green in color, while the Palestinian flag features black, white, and green stripes with a red triangle.

Fact Check:

The U.S. has halted the transfer of “some weapons” to Israel amid its ongoing war with Hamas, according to Reuters. The move comes amid an Israeli offensive in Rafah as well as talk of a potential ceasefire, the outlet reported.

The X video, viewed over 700 times as of writing, purports to show student protestors raising the Hamas flag at George Washington University. “George Washington University raises the Hamas flag. American Flag has been removed. LOCK THEM ALL UP!!!,” the video’s caption reads. In the video, student protestors at the university can be seen raising a red, white, green, and black flag on a nearby flag pole.

The claim is false, however. The original video, shared on YouTube as a short clip, shows the student protestors raising the Palestinian flag. “George Washington University in DC has fallen,” the video’s title reads in part. “US flag removed [and] Palestinian flag posted,” it continues.

According to Britannica, the Palestinian flag features “three equal horizontal stripes from top to bottom of black, white, and green and a red triangle with its base along the hoist.” The Hamas flag is solid green in color, “references its Islamic Sunni identity,” and features “white calligraphy of the Shahada, which can be translated as ‘There is no god but God, and Muhammad is the messenger of God,'” the New Arab indicates. Thus, the two flags are not the same.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the video referenced in any recent credible news reports about pro-Palestine protests occurring at universities in the U.S. In fact, the opposite is true. Misbar also reported the video shows students raising a Palestinian flag, not the Hamas flag, via a May 7 article.

Furthermore, George Washington University has not publicly commented on the purported video. (RELATED: Did University Of Rochester Announce It Will Cut Academic Ties With Israel?)

Check Your Fact has contacted George Washington University for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.