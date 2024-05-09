FACT CHECK: Image Edited To Show Stephen King With A Pro-Palestine T-Shirt

A post shared on X allegedly shows an image of author Stephen King wearing makeup and a pro-Palestine T-shirt.

All radical left wing American college students right now. pic.twitter.com/E746Qex9qn — CAMILLE PAGLIA STAN ✨ FAN ACCOUNT (@Provokatov) April 30, 2024

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. The original photo was posted by King in 2022 and does not show him wearing a pro-Palestine shirt.

Fact Check:

Pro-Palestine protests are now on college campuses in Europe as police broke up one at the University of Amsterdam, according to Time. Amsterdam police said that the protest had turned violent and used machines to remove barricades, the outlet reported.

An X image appears to show King wearing a shirt with a raised fist and text that says “Palestine,” showing the flag’s colors. King appears to have reddened lips and rosy cheeks, as if he applied makeup.

“All radical left wing American college students right now,” the post reads. (RELATED: Facebook Video Shows Pro-Palestine Protest In Norway, Is Not Linked To Columbia University)

This image has been digitally altered, however. The original image was posted to X by King in 2022 and shows him wearing a shirt that reads “I stand with Ukraine” and no makeup.

I don’t usually post pictures of myself, but today is an exception. pic.twitter.com/IvuiH3QVZv — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 28, 2022

King has spoken about protesters in the past. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a video of pro-Palestine protesters in December, calling them insurrections. King responded with, “They look remarkably well-mannered for an insurrection.”

They look remarkably well-mannered for an insurrection. https://t.co/bR5O0wONSx — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 19, 2023

“That’s pretty terrible Photoshop and not a real picture of Stephen wearing that tee,” a King spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email.