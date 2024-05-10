FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Water Being Stolen At Recent London Marathon?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows water being stolen during the recent London Marathon.

Verdict: False

This claim is inaccurate. The video is from 2016.

Fact Check:

The London Marathon took place on Apr. 21. and Alexander Munyao and Peres Jepchirchir, both from Kenya, won their respective gender’s divisions, NBC Sports reported. Catherine Debrunner and Marcel Hug, both from Switzerland, won their respective gender’s wheelchair division.

A post shared on Facebook purports to show a recent incident in which looters stole the water reserved for the participants of the London Marathon. The video shows a large group grabbing cases of water from a collection.

The caption reads, “Water for London marathon runners sunday. Stollen by usual suspects. But they dont show that on BBC do they??”

The claim is inaccurate. The incident dates back to 2016. The video was uploaded to YouTube in April of 2016, and no such incident occurred at the recent 2024 marathon.

During the 2016 Marathon there was an incident in which people stole the water supplies reserved for the runners, according to The Standard. After the incident BBC News reported that London Marathon organizers announced that there will be increased security at water stations in future marathons. (RELATED: Does Photo Show Misspelled Pro-Palestine Slogan At Columbia University?)

