FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Recently Say He Will Raise Taxes If Elected?

A viral video shared on Instagram purports President Joe Biden recently said he would raise taxes if elected to a second term.

Verdict: Misleading

The video is not recent, but shows Biden during a February 2020 rally in Conway, South Carolina. The video shows Biden discussing former President Donald Trump’s $1.9 trillion tax cut in 2017.

Biden will be visiting Washington State May 10 and 11, according to the News Tribune. The visit follows an earlier stop in San Francisco, the outlet reported.

“Guess what? If you elect me, your taxes are going to be raised, not cut,” Biden appears to say in the Instagram video, which has been viewed over 80,000 times as of writing. “This is the guy ruining our country right here. Can’t even speak right, and when he does it’s terrible. No president should brag about raising taxes. Absolutely insane,” the video’s caption reads.

The claim is false, however. The video is not recent, but shows Biden during a February 2020 rally in Conway, South Carolina. During the rally, Biden asked his supporters if they benefited from Trump’s $1.9 trillion tax cut in 2017. When one supporter noted that they did benefit from Trump’s tax cut, Biden then addressed the audience member.

“Well, you did,” Biden said. “Well, that’s good. I’m glad to see you’re doing well already. But guess what? If you elect me, your taxes are going to be raised, not cut, if you benefited from that. We don’t have to hurt anybody to put this economy back on track,” he continued.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports to suggest Biden made the comment recently. Actually, the opposite is true. USA Today also reported the clip originally stemmed from the 2020 rally via a May 9 article. (RELATED: Biden Makes Claims About His Life In Howard Stern Interview)

In addition, the White House has neither referenced the viral Instagram video on its website nor its verified social media accounts. Biden also has not publicly commented on the claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.