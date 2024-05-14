FACT CHECK: Post Claims To Show Khameni’s Granddaughter In Dress

A video shared on X claims to show the granddaughter of Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a dress.

Khamenei’s granddaughter is in New York, wearing a dress. Protesters are calling her out: “Look at what Khamenei’s granddaughter is wearing while our daughters are being killed because of the hijab in Iran” Every mullah and their relatives are damn filthy hypocrites. pic.twitter.com/yOPYIAUdlt — Nioh Berg ♛ ✡︎ אסתר (@NiohBerg) May 11, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

The video is from 2019 and was taken in Los Angeles, not New York.

Fact Check:

Social media users are sharing a video claiming to show the granddaughter of the Ayatollah in a dress.

“Khamenei’s granddaughter is in New York, wearing a dress. Protesters are calling her out: ‘Look at what Khamenei’s granddaughter is wearing while our daughters are being killed because of the hijab in Iran… Every mullah and their relatives are damn filthy hypocrites,” one user wrote.

This claim is misleading. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from 2019 and was taken in Los Angeles, not New York.

ایرانیان شرکت کننده در ایونت امشب نایاک در لس انجلس، نان در خون نداها زننده ها….#NIACLobbies4Mullahs pic.twitter.com/vL8vvHOMe8 — Nasim Behrouz💎👑نسیم بهروز (@Nasim_zephyr) September 22, 2019

“Iranians participating in tonight’s Nayak event in Los Angeles, bread in the blood of the nascents….” reads the tweet. (RELATED: Is Joe Biden Facing ‘Excommunication’ From The Catholic Church?)

It shows Iranians protesting against the National Iranian American Council, according to BBC Verify reporter Shayan Sardarizadeh.

A viral video falsely claims to show Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei’s granddaughter wearing a dress in New York. The video’s from 2019, showing protests outside a Los Angeles event hosted by the National Iranian American Council, accused of lobbying for the Iranian regime. pic.twitter.com/e5Tvh234Re — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) May 12, 2024

“A viral video falsely claims to show Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei’s granddaughter wearing a dress in New York. The video’s from 2019, showing protests outside a Los Angeles event hosted by the National Iranian American Council, accused of lobbying for the Iranian regime,” Sardarizadeh tweeted.