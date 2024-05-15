FACT CHECK: No, Trump Did Not Miss His Trial To Attend Rally Instead

A post shared on Threads claims former President Donald Trump missed a day of his trial to instead attend a campaign event for his 2024 election run.

Verdict: False

This is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

Trump faces a trial accusing him of violating New York state law by hiding an alleged “hush money” payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, according to CBS News. The alleged amount is $130,000, but Trump insists there was no crime committed.

A Threads post claims Trump is missing a day of his trial for a campaign event.

“The judge is totally fine with Trump missing his trial for his rally,” the post reads. “Lying about why you’re missing court is okay as long as you’re Trump.”

The claim is inaccurate, however. Trump has held rallies on his “one allotted weekday out of the courtroom,” according to CNN. His allotted weekday is Wednesdays and he has been actively giving speeches on said day, NPR reported. The ongoing trial was not a large topic of the speeches, but the former president has suggested he would have handled current events better than President Joe Biden, according to the outlet.

A judge granted Trump the day off on May 17 to attend his youngest son Barron’s graduation, according to The Independent. Barron’s graduation has been a topic of discussion for some time, and spawned misinformation which Check Your Fact debunked. (RELATED: Fact Checking Trump’s Claim About Michigan’s Newcomer Rental Subsidy Program?)

Check Your Fact has reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.