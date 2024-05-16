FACT CHECK: X Image Falsely Claims To Show American Jewish Soldier Fighting In The Israel-Hamas War

An image shared on X purports to show an American Jewish soldier fighting in the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

“Eden Suki,” an American Jewish soldier, came to participate in the #GazaWar after the events of October 7. She appeared in several scenes on her #Instagram account, boasting about killing children in #Gaza and destroying homes. A month ago, she was injured by a sniper bullet… pic.twitter.com/y40S31XQAK — SilencedSirs◼️ (@SilentlySirs) May 12, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The image, which was originally shared on Facebook in June 2021, shows an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier who is part of the Special in Uniform program.

Fact Check:

Amid Israel’s offensive in Rafah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “there is no humanitarian crisis” in the southern Gaza city, according to USA Today. “The civilian population is being evacuated and (we are) fulfilling our obligation to its humanitarian needs,” Netanyahu said, the outlet reported.

The X image, which has been viewed nearly 7,000 times as of writing, purports to show an American Jewish soldier fighting in the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. “‘Eden Suki,’ an American Jewish soldier, came to participate in the #GazaWar after the events of October 7,” the X image’s caption reads in part. “A month ago, she was injured by a sniper bullet from a Qassam fighter, which resulted in the loss of her eye and damage to the motor nerve,” the caption continues. The image shows a young female soldier in uniform.

The claim is false, however. The image, which was originally shared on Facebook in June 2021, shows an IDF soldier who is part of the Special in Uniform program. “This IDF soldier from Special in Uniform is proud to serve the State of Israel – no disability will get in her way! We salute you, soldier!,” the post’s caption reads.

According to its website, Special in Uniform is a “Jewish National Fund-USA program that integrates young adults with disabilities into the IDF and, in turn, into Israeli society.” (RELATED: Video Showing UN Vehicles Are Irish Defense Forces)

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the X image referenced in any recent credible news reports about the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. In fact, the opposite is true. Misbar also debunked the claim via a May 14 article. Furthermore, the claim is neither referenced on the IDF’s website nor on its verified social media accounts.

Check Your Fact has contacted the IDF for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.