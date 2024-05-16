FACT CHECK: No, This Video Does Not Show Vladimir Putin Saying Yemen Will Be A Strong Ally For Russia

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows Russian President Vladimir Putin saying Yemen will be Russia’s “strongest and most stable ally in the future.”

Verdict: False

The video’s captions are inaccurate. The video’s official transcript shows no mention of Yemen.

Fact Check:

Putin is to visit China soon and has stated he is open to negotiations involving the war with Ukraine, according to AP News. He stated such negotiations “must take into account the interests of all countries involved in the conflict, including ours,” the outlet reported.

A Facebook video claims Putin has said that he expects Yemen will be a strong ally to Russia in the future. The clip shows him sitting behind a desk delivering a speech in Russian.

“I strongly believe that Yemen will be Russia’s strongest and most stable ally in the future,” the alleged captions read, in part. “There is huge potential for joint cooperation and strengthening of bilateral relations between our two countries.”

The claim is inaccurate, however. There are no credible news reports about Putin making this statement. (RELATED: No, Vladimir Putin Did Not Say That Russia Will Support Iran If The U.S. Attacks It)

The original video was posted to the Kremlin website. Although this video does not have subtitles, the site includes an English transcript that does not mention Yemen. Instead, it shows the outcome of Russia’s presidential election and Putin thanks voters for their support. Putin won the election in a landslide, amassing 87.8% of the vote, according to Reuters.



Check Your Fact has reached out to a Kremlin spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.