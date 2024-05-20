FACT CHECK: No, Crowd Did Not Make Expletive Chant Aimed At Biden On Mother’s Day

A video shared on TikTok purports a crowd made an expletive chant aimed at President Joe Biden when he left church on Mother’s Day 2024.

Verdict: False

The claim is false, as the audio has been digitally edited. No expletive chant can be heard in the original clip, which is available via C-SPAN.

Fact Check:

Biden will visit Boston and hold an event at Merrimack College next week, the White House said on Friday, May 17, according to Boston-based outlet WCVB 5. The event follows a recent stop Biden made in New Hampshire, the outlet reported.

The TikTok video purports a crowd made an expletive chant aimed at Biden when he left church on Mother’s Day 2024. “Creepy Sleepy Joe With His Granddaughter on Mother’s Day,” text overlay on the video reads. “Every Day Is A FJB Day Until We Remove This Senile Clown From Office,” it continues. In the video, Biden can be seen exiting a church with his granddaughter as the expletive chant aimed at him is made by the crowd. The crowd does not appear on screen.

The claim is false, as the audio has been digitally edited. No expletive chant can be heard in the original clip, which is available via C-SPAN. Instead, Biden answered a question from a reporter who asked the President how he celebrated Mother’s Day. (RELATED: Fact Checking Biden’s Claim That Inflation Was 9% When He Took Office)

“I prayed for you all. You need help,” Biden replied, adding, “To those of you who are mothers, Happy Mother’s Day.”

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. Lead Stories reported the claim is false via a May 16 article. In addition, the claim is neither referenced on the White House’s website nor its verified social media accounts.

Furthermore, Biden has not publicly commented on the claim via his personal or government X accounts.

Check Your Fact has contacted the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.