FACT CHECK: Viral X Photo of Iranian President Predates Helicopter Crash

An image shared on X purports to show Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi following a recent helicopter crash.

Bad news for Zionists..

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is safe.#Iran pic.twitter.com/YNCyhM3K9w — The World 🌍 Truth Eyes (@theworldtruthe) May 19, 2024

Verdict: False

The image, which was originally posted on Alamy in 2022, shows Raisi visiting Firuzkuh after floods struck the area. The President of Iran, along with the Prime Minister, have been confirmed dead.

Fact Check:

Raisi, along with several Iranian officials, were involved a helicopter crash in the mountains near the Azerbaijan border May 19, according to Reuters. The crash occurred amid “poor weather conditions” at the time, the outlet reported.

The X image, viewed over 800 times, purports to show Raisi following a recent helicopter crash. “Bad news for Zionists..Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is safe,” the image’s caption reads. Raisi can be seen disembarking from a small helicopter in the image.

The claim is false, however. The image, which was originally posted on Alamy in 2022, shows Raisi visiting Firuzkuh after floods struck the area.

“A handout photo made available by the Iranian Presidential Office shows Iranian President EBRAHIM RAISI visiting Firuzkuh after floods. According to the Iranian Red Crescent Society quoting local officials, at least 56 people have died and 18 are missing in recent floods in most cities of Iran,” the image’s caption reads. The image is dated Jul. 31, 2022.

At least 69 people were killed following “flooding and landslides” that struck Iran in late July 2022, according to CNN. The flooding and landslides were a result of heavy rainfall that impacted the area, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show US Destroyer Hit By Houthi Missile)

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the X image referenced in any recent credible news reports about the safety or recovery of Raisi. Actually, the opposite is true. The Associated Press confirmed that Raisi was found dead at the crash site.

Misbar also reported the image was taken in 2022 and originally stemmed from Alamy.

In addition, the image neither appears on the website for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor its verified X account.

Check Your Fact has contacted Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.