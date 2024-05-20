FACT CHECK: Is Bill Gates Planning To “Euthanize Billions” With The Bird Flu Vaccine?

A post shared on Facebook claims Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates is purportedly planning to “euthanize billions” with the bird flu vaccine.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and stems from an April 29 article published on “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A spokesperson for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Gates’ ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, recently stepped down from the foundation the former couple used to share, according to USA Today. In response to the move, Gates said he was “sorry to see [his ex-wife] leave” but remained confident she would “have a huge impact in her future philanthropic work,” the outlet reported.

The Facebook post, which has been shared over 300 times as of writing, claims Gates is purportedly planning to “euthanize billions” with the bird flu vaccine. “The psychopathic monsters will come for us all soon, Worldwide, from different angles, mandatory jabs via W.H.O edicts enforced by the ‘pandemic preparedness treaty’ will be one of them, famine & starvation another, 15 minute cities another, digital [ID] & cbdc yet another. There are so many layers to this toxic cake of destruction,” the post reads in part.

The post also features an image of a supposed tweet from Gates reading, “There is no choice – bird flu jab, or die painfully.”

The claim is false and stems from an April 29 article published on “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.”A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Ted Cruz Messing Up The Pledge Of Allegiance?)

According to the same article, “a Gates Foundation insider has revealed America’s food supply will be deliberately infected with bird flu to spark the next pandemic and pave the way for Bill Gates’ next money-spinning vaccine to conquer the global market.”

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. The U.K.-based outlet, Full Fact debunked the claim via a May 17 article. Additionally, the claim is not referenced on the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation website or Gates’ verified social media accounts.

Furthermore, a spokesperson for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“This claim is false,” the spokesperson said.