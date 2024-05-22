FACT CHECK: Facebook Image Does Not Show Authentic Times Of Israel Headline

An image shared on Facebook purports to show a Times of Israel headline that reads, “Protesting to Stop the Genocide is Antisemitic.”

Verdict: False

The image of the purported headline was originally shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, by an Israeli parody account.

Fact Check:

Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s War Cabinet, has threatened to resign if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “doesn’t adopt a new plan” to handle the ongoing Israel-Hamas War, according to The Associated Press. Gantz recently proposed a “six-point plan” that includes freeing hostages with a June 8 deadline of adoption, the outlet reported.

“Protesting to Stop the Genocide is Antisemitic,” the purported Times of Israel headline shared via the Facebook image reads. “Protesting in universities to stop genocide and condemn Israel’s human rights violations is clearly just antisemitism and hatred for Jews and Israelis,” a purported subheadline continues. The post appears to have been written by authors named Shumley and Rapaport.

The claim is false, however. The image of the purported Times of Israel headline was originally shared on X on May 18 by @israellill, an Israeli parody account. “[This is an] Israel state parody account, our content is intended to be satirical. We wish no harm to anyone,” the account’s bio indicates. In addition, a parody label is visible on the bottom right corner of the image purporting to show the Times of Israel headline.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the purported headline referenced on the Times of Israel’s website or on its verified social media accounts. Furthermore, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. Reuters also reported the claim originally stemmed from the X parody account via a May 21 article. A spokesperson for the Times of Israel confirmed the headline was fake to Reuters via email. (RELATED: Post About UN Halving Estimates Of People Killed In Gaza Lacks Context)

“We have run no article with that headline. The screenshot is not authentic,” the spokesperson told Reuters.

