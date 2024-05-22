FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show May 2024 Singapore Airlines Incident That Left One Passenger Dead?

A video shared on X allegedly shows footage of the turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight that killed one person and injured dozens.

Boeing again. One person is dead and others are injured after a Singapore Airlines flight from London struck “severe turbulence” and was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok. pic.twitter.com/z36XyeCgCr — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) May 21, 2024

Verdict: False

The video was posted in 2019, predating the incident by years.

Fact Check:

A Singapore Airlines flight experienced severe turbulence on Tuesday after falling into an air pocket, according to Reuters. The incident happened 10 hours into the flight and passengers said their heads “punctured the panels,” according to the outlet.

An X video purports to show inside the Singapore Airlines plane that experienced such severe turbulence that one passenger died. The video shows passengers aboard a plane experiencing severe turbulence while screaming and crying can be heard and one woman appears to clasp her hands as if in prayer.

“Boeing again. One person is dead and others are injured after a Singapore Airlines flight from London struck ‘severe turbulence’ and was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok,” the post reads. (RELATED: U.S. Aircraft Was Likely Heading To Niger, Not Israel)

The footage is miscaptioned, however. The video predates the incident, as it was posted in June 2019 by Sky News. “This is the moment a flight attendant was thrown to the ceiling of the plane after violent turbulence,” the post reads. “Ten people had minor injuries on the flight from Pristina to EuroAirport Basel.”

A Singapore Airlines spokesperson directed Check Your Fact to the company’s Facebook page where it posts official statements.

One such statement reads, in part, “We can confirm that there were multiple injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. We deeply apologise for the traumatic experience that our passengers and crew members suffered on this flight.”