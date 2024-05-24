FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Iranian President’s Burning Helicopter

An image shared on X claims to show the Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi’s burning helicopter.

The helicopter of Iranian President Ebrahim Reisi started burning in the air, the pictures taken by Chinese satellite were provided to the Iranian authorities. #iraní #ایران #الجمهورية_الإسلامية_الإيرانية pic.twitter.com/XLOO77cdWm

Verdict: False

The image is a stock photo that has been edited.

Fact Check:

The Iranian president and foreign minister died in a helicopter crash, according to The Associated Press. Elections for his replacement are due to take place next month, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing an image of a burning helicopter, claiming it shows Raisi’s helicopter. One user wrote, “The helicopter of Iranian President Ebrahim Reisi started burning in the air, the pictures taken by Chinese satellite were provided to the Iranian authorities.”

This claim is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that it is a stock photo that has been edited onto another background. The stock image description reads, “Ground view looking up at a helicopter exploding mid air stock photo.” (RELATED: Video Claims To Show US Destroyer Hit By Houthi Missile)

Images and videos of the crash site were published on social media by various news outlets, such as Al Jazeera.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and FM Hossein Amirabdollahian have been killed in a helicopter crash in the country’s north. The first image of the crash site in East Azerbaijan province shows the burned-out wreckage of part of the helicopter. pic.twitter.com/xHZSVanSay — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 20, 2024



