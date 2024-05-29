FACT CHECK: Did German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Admit There Was No Pandemic?

A post shared on X claims German Chancellor Olaf Scholz purportedly admitted there was no COVID-19 pandemic.

German Gov’t Admits There Was No Pandemic https://t.co/B870DHsYzK via @realtpv — DelphieDolphin 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DelphinePalmow1) April 6, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is false and stems from an April 2 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A spokesperson for the German government denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed that Ukraine “should be allowed to use its allies’ weapons to ‘neutralize’ Russian military bases used to fire missiles into Ukraine,” according to the Guardian. The two European leaders recently met with each other, the outlet reported.

The X post claims Scholz purportedly admitted there was no COVID-19 pandemic. The post features an image of a tweet that appears to have been shared online by Scholz, which reads, “Covid was a psy-op to test compliance with mRNA [vaccines] and lockdowns. There was no pandemic.”

The claim is false and stems from an April 2 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: Facebook Post Falsely Implies Princess Kate Has Died)

The April 2 article features the same image of the purported tweet that appears to have been shared online by Scholz. An advanced search of his verified X account does generate any results for the purported remark, however.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. Logically Facts reported the claim is false via a May 22 article. In addition, the claim does not appear on the German Chancellor’s website or his verified Facebook and Instagram accounts.

A spokesperson for the German government denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“This alleged X post is not authentic. The claim is complete nonsense,” the spokesperson said.