FACT CHECK: Is This Statue of Liberty Replica Made From Ruins Of Syrian Home?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a replica of the Statue of Liberty made from the ruins of the artist’s Syrian home.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The photo was digitally created.

Fact Check:

A post shared on Facebook purports an artist in Syria made a replica of the Statue of Liberty using the ruins of his home. The image appears to show a concrete structure which forms the statue.

The caption reads, “A Syrian artist built this with the ruins of his house. With the slogan: ‘This is the Freedom they brought us.'”

The claim is inaccurate. The artist, Tammam Azzam, created the image and shared it back in 2012. Azzam has told the AFP in 2021 that the image was created digitally and is not a physical statue. He told the outlet, “It was part of my photomontage series I did in Dubai 2012, and it’s clearly photographed, repeated parts and scanned paper,”

The Dubai based news outlet Alarabiya News reported on the image in 2016 saying that it was digitally created during the beginning of the Syrian uprising. Azzam’s website features several similarly created photomontages. (RELATED: X Video Falsely Claims To Show Children Faking Their Deaths In Rafah)

