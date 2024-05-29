FACT CHECK: Viral X Post Falsely Claims Fauci, Soros Said They Will Leave The US If Trump Wins In 2024

A viral post shared on X claims Dr. Anthony Fauci and George Soros purportedly said they would leave the U.S. if 2024 presumptive Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump is elected in 2024.

🚨BREAKING: Dr. Anthony Fauci and George Soros say they will leave the United States if Donald Trump becomes President in 2024. What’s your reaction? pic.twitter.com/fM9nch0AWh — Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 News (@DonaldTNews) May 19, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports or any other evidence to support the claim. In addition, a spokesperson for Soros’ Open Society Foundations denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

The X post, which has garnered over one million views as of writing, claims Fauci and Soros purportedly said they’d leave the U.S. if Trump is elected in 2024. “BREAKING: Dr. Anthony Fauci and George Soros say they will leave the United States if Donald Trump becomes President in 2024. What’s your reaction?” the post’s caption reads. The post, which does not provide a source to support its claim, features photos of Fauci and Soros.

The claim is false, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. Reuters and Lead Stories both reported the claim is false via May 24 and May 28 articles, respectively. Likewise, the claim is neither referenced on the website for Soros’ Open Society Foundations nor on his personal social media accounts. (RELATED: Threads Image That Claimed Trump Faked Crowd Size At Rally Is Altered)

Additionally, Trump has not publicly commented on the claim via his website, TRUTH Social account, or other verified social media accounts. An unverified X account that may belong to Fauci also does not feature the claim.

Furthermore, a spokesperson for Soros’ Open Society Foundations denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“George Soros did not say this. The post is false,” the spokesperson said.

Check Your Fact has also contacted Fauci for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time a false claim has circulated online. Check Your Fact has previously debunked a Facebook post that claimed President Joe Biden purportedly dropped out of two scheduled debates with Trump.