FACT CHECK: Post About SCOTUS Ruling On SB 4 Is Misleading And Outdated

A post shared on X claims that the Supreme Court ruled that Texas Senate Bill 4 (SB 4) could take effect.

🚨 Just Announced 🚨 The Supreme Court ruled today that Texas SB-4 law is constitutional which grants Txs the right to detain, arrest, and expel anyone crossing the Texas border illegally Big round of applause 👏 folks The majority on the Scotus acting like one…. (6-3) ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/cRQG1DQ8qJ — Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) May 28, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

The Supreme Court did rule that SB 4 could go into effect in March. However, the 5th Circuit soon blocked the law from going into effect and it is now deliberating whether or not to allow the law to stand.

Fact Check:

Social media users are claiming that the Supreme Court allowed Texas SB 4 to go into effect. SB 4 allows Texas police to arrest people for illegally crossing the Mexican-U.S. border, according to the Texas Tribune.

“🚨 Just Announced 🚨 The Supreme Court ruled today that Texas SB-4 law is constitutional which grants Txs the right to detain, arrest, and expel anyone crossing the Texas border illegallyBig round of applause 👏 folks The majority on the Scotus acting like one….(6-3) ⚖️,” one user wrote.

This claim is misleading. It is true that the Supreme Court allowed SB 4 could go into effect in March 2024 as the legality of the law was deliberated in the courts, according to the Texas Tribune. The Justice Department sued Texas over the law, the outlet reported.

A panel from the 5th Circuit of Appeals then blocked the law by allowing a lower court’s earlier injunction to stand, according to a filing from the court. A panel then heard arguments in early April about whether it should continue to block the law from taking effect, the Texas Tribune reported.

There is no evidence that the law is currently in effect. (RELATED: X Video Falsely Claims To Show Children Faking Their Deaths In Rafah)