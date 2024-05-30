FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show The Taliban Shooting Down A Pakistani Helicopter?

A video shared on Facebook claims to show the Taliban shooting down a Pakistani helicopter.



Verdict: False

The video allegedly shows Kurdish militants shooting down a Turkish helicopter. It is not related to Afghanistan or Pakistan.

Fact Check:

A group of unknown militants attacked a Pakistani security outpost near the Afghan border, leading to the deaths of five soldiers and seven militants, according to Voice of America. Militants aligned with the Pakistani Taliban took credit for the attack, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing a video of a helicopter being shot down, claiming it shows “Afghan forces” (i.e., the Taliban) shooting down a Pakistani helicopter. One user wrote, “Afghan forces shot down. Pakistan Army Helicopter along the disputed Durand line in Kurram.”

This claim, though, is false. Through a reverse image and keyword search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from May 2016 and shows a Kurdish militant purportedly shooting down a Turkish helicopter. (RELATED: No, Video Does Now Show IDF Troops Celebrating Iranian President’s Helicopter Crash)



The video was reported on by outlets such as The Washington Post and the Daily Mail. The video was originally posted by the Kurdish Workers Party (PKK) on its YouTube channel, though the video is no longer available.

Check Your Fact did not find any recent news reports about the Taliban shooting down a Pakistani helicopter near the Pakistani-Afghan border. There have been border tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban government, according to Foreign Policy.

Newsmobile also debunked this claim.