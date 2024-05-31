FACT CHECK: Did Nikki Haley Sign Artillery Shells Bound For Gaza?

The Daily Beast reported May 29 that former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley signed artillery shells that were “bound for Gaza.”

Verdict: Unsubstantiated

The claim that the shell was bound for Gaza is not substantiated. The Daily Beast updated its article to note that it did not know where the shell was bound for.

Fact Check:

During a Memorial Day visit to Israel with former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon, Haley signed an artillery shell with the statement “Finish them,” according to The New York Times.

The Daily Beast headline states that the shells she signed were “bound for Gaza.” (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Authorize The FBI To Use’ Deadly Force’ During The Mar-A-Lago Raid?)

This claim is unsubstantiated based on the location of the munitions. The Guardian reported that Haley was in northern Israel on the border with Lebanon when she signed it. Danon shared the images of Haley and himself signing shells in a May 28 X post.

Finish them! זה מה שכתבה היום חברתי, השגרירה לשעבר, ניקי היילי על פגז במהלך ביקור במוצב של תותחנים בגבול הצפון. הגיע הזמן לשינוי משוואה – תושבי צור וצידון יתפנו, תושבי הצפון יחזרו. צה”ל יכול לנצח! pic.twitter.com/qvLNCXPl7o — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) May 28, 2024

“Finish them! This is what my friend, the former ambassador, Nikki Haley wrote today about a shell during a visit to an artillery post on the northern border,” Danon tweeted.

Oshy Ellman, a spokesperson for Danon, told Check Your Fact the shell will not be used in Gaza.

“To clarify the shell was signed in the North of Israel and was not bound for Gaza at all, no[r] will it be used in the Gaza conflict,” Ellman said.

The Daily Beast updated its headline to “Nikki Haley Photographed Signing Israeli Artillery Shells” and attached an editor’s note after Check Your Fact inquired about what evidence the outlet had that the shells were bound for Gaza.

“Editor’s note: This article has been updated to note that it’s unclear where the signed artillery shell will be used,” the updated copy reads.

Elias Atienza contributed to this report.