FACT CHECK: Image Purporting To Show Rishi Sunak Standing In Front Of ‘Moron’ Sign Is Altered

An image shared on Facebook purports to show British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak standing in front of a sign that reads “moron.”

Verdict: False

Fact Check:

Sunak will debate Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer on ITV on June 4, according to BBC News. The debate precedes the U.K. election on July 4, the outlet reported.

The Facebook image purports to show Sunak standing in front of a sign that reads, “moron.” “A good photographer takes time to set up their shots…,” text above the image of Sunak claims. Sunak can be seen smiling and wearing a white dress shirt and red tie in the image.

The claim is false, as the image is digitally altered. The original image of Sunak, published online via Getty Images, shows the British Prime Minister posing in front of a sign that reads, “Morrison’s.” According to the image’s caption, Sunak visited a “Farm to Fork summit” on Downing Street on May 14.

“Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a loaf of bread as he attends the Farm to Fork summit in Downing Street on May 14, 2024 in London, England. The Farm to Fork Summit brings together industry across the food supply chain to explore further opportunities to support the sector,” the post’s caption reads.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. The U.K.-based outlet Full Fact reported the image was digitally altered via a May 29 article. In addition, the image is not referenced on the Prime Minister page of the U.K. government’s website. Sunak also has not shared the image via his verified social media accounts. (RELATED: Did Elton John Acquire ABC And Fire Entire Cast Of ‘The View’?)

