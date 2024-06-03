FACT CHECK: Is This A Genuine Post From Jemele Hill About Race?

A photo shared on X allegedly shows a post from The Atlantic contributing writer and sports journalist Jemele Hill about an interaction she had with a stranger about race.

Verdict: False

This is not a genuine post from Hill. The screenshot shows a different handle from her actual account.

Fact Check:

Hill recently told the LA Times that WNBA Caitlin Clark owes some of her success to her race and sexuality, saying that ignoring this would be “naïve,” according to the New York Post. Clark became the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft and has “massive media attention,” the outlet reported.

Replying to a post from Hill, an X user wrote “this you?” accompanied by a screenshot allegedly showing another Hill post.

“Earlier today I went to the store and as I walking in a white man held the door open,” the image’s text reads. “I asked him if he thought holding the door open for a black woman made up for centuries of his ancestors making such black women had no doors or avenues to success. He was stunned silent.”

This is not a genuine post from Hill, however. The handle for Hill’s account is @JemeleHill. On the contrary, the handle shown in the screenshot reads “@UltraTou” before it shows an ellipsis, implying the rest has been cut off. However, none of this appears in Hill’s official account’s name.

The post cannot be found through a search of Hill’s genuine account. (RELATED: Did Buttigieg Say Baltimore Bridge Collapse Helped Dismantle Racism In American Roads?)

Check Your Fact reached out to a spokesperson for The Atlantic for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.