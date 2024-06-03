FACT CHECK: No, Warner Bros. Did Not Cancel $10 Million Robert De Niro Project

A post shared on X claims Warner Bros. canceled a $10 million project starring actor Robert De Niro due to him being “woke.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for the claim. A Warner Bros. spokesperson directed Check Your Fact to a Reuters fact check debunking the claim.

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) is rescinding an award that was planned to be given to De Niro due to the actor’s actions during former President Trump’s trial, according to The Hill. De Niro appeared outside the courthouse and warned if reelected, Trump would “never leave,” the outlet reported.

An X post claims Warner Bros. has dropped a multi-million dollar due to De Niro being “woke.” The post shared a photo of the act and another of the Warner Brothers’ logo.

The post reads, “BREAKING: Warner Bros. Cancels $10 Million Project Starring ‘Woke’ Robert De Niro. What’s Your Reaction?”

The claim is baseless, however. There are no credible news reports about this taking place.

The claim originates from Esspots, which is a satirical site, according to its “About Us.” page on its site. “Our team of writers and editors is dedicated to bringing you the latest and greatest in fake news and absurdity, all with a healthy dose of humor and satire,” the page reads. (RELATED: No, Mark Wahlberg Did Not Say This About Hollywood Actors)

A Warner Bros. spokesperson directed Check Your Fact via email to a fact check done on the claim by Reuters.