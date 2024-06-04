FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Recent Attack At Israeli Consulate In Istanbul?

A video shared on social media allegedly shows a recent attack on the Israeli consulate In Istanbul. BREAKING – TURKEY: PROTESTERS BURN DOWN THE ISRAELI CONSULATE IN ISTANBUL. pic.twitter.com/lfq63eDgU1 — Lou Rage (@lifepeptides) May 27, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

The video dates back to Oct. 2023.

Fact Check:

President Joe Biden has released a three-part ceasefire plan in Gaza which some members of Israel’s government opposes, including two ministers, The BBC reported. The plan does include the exchange of hostages and humanitarian aid for Gaza.

A video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows a recent attack that occurred at the Israeli consulate in Istanbul. The video shows a group of men outside of a building as a fire burns nearby. Several can be heard chanting and yelling while others watch.

The caption reads, “BREAKING – TURKEY: PROTESTERS BURN DOWN THE ISRAELI CONSULATE IN ISTANBUL.”

The claim is inaccurate. The video dates back to 2023. However, the video does show demonstrators at the Israeli consulate.

İsrail’i protesto etmek amacıyla toplanan kalabalık İstanbul İsrail Konsolosluğunu ateşe verdi! pic.twitter.com/7WSk23lYTo — Kendine Muhabir (@KendineMuhabir) October 18, 2023

Over 60 people were wounded and five were detained when rioters attacked the consulate, Haaretz reported. Police were able to keep the demonstrators from entering the consulate after a hospital in Gaza was destroyed, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Did The City Of Chicago Ceremonially Raise Palestinian Flag?)

