FACT CHECK: Viral X Image Shows 2008 Obama Rally, Not 2024 Trump Rally In The South Bronx

A viral image shared on X purports to show a recent rally 2024 presumptive Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump held in the South Bronx.

Trump pulling a decent crowd in South Bronx. pic.twitter.com/ajw0gxNovq — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) May 23, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The image, originally published in an article from MPR News, shows an October 2008 rally that took place in St. Louis, Missouri in support of then-Democratic nominee Barack Obama.

Fact Check:

Obama and his family recently paid tribute to his late mother-in-law, Marian Robinson, according to USA Today. Robinson, who was 86 years old, died on May 31, the outlet reported.

The X image, viewed over 70,000 times as of writing, purports to show a recent rally Trump held in the South Bronx. “Trump pulling a decent crowd in [the] South Bronx,” the image’s caption reads. The image shows an outdoor rally featuring a large crowd. The post does not provide a source to support its claim.

“An estimated 100,000 people attended a rally at Arch park in St. Louis Saturday for Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama,” the image’s caption reads. The image was originally published via Getty Images. (RELATED: Image Of Trump Appearing To Be Apprehended By Police Is AI-Generated)

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the viral X image referenced in any recent credible news reports about Trump’s recent rally in the South Bronx. In fact, the opposite is true. India Today and Lead Stories both reported the image was linked to the 2008 Obama rally via May 24 and May 30 articles respectively.

Additionally, Trump has not publicly commented on the viral X image via his website, his TRUTH Social account, or any of his verified social media accounts.

Check Your Fact has contacted Obama via his Obama Foundation for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.