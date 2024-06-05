FACT CHECK: No, This Image Does Not Show Official Lockheed Martin Pride Flag Graphic

A photo shared on X allegedly shows an official graphic from Lockheed Martin with a Pride Flag appearing to contain the shape of a fighter jet.

Verdict: False



The image has been digitally fabricated. There is no evidence this is an official graphic.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser hosted the city’s second annual Pride flag raising ceremony on Monday, which saw about 200 attendees, according to Washington Blade. Bowser also stated that she believes D.C. is “the gayest city in the world,” the outlet reported.

An X post purportedly shows Lockheed Martin’s official Pride Flag. The post includes a graphic that resembles the Progress Pride flag, except there is a fighter jet where the arrow would normally be. In the bottom right corner is the text “Lockheed Martin.”

A reverse image search shows that the photo was posted to the subreddit r/NonCredibleDefense in December 2023, appearing to be the first iteration of the photo. It’s captioned “My pride flag.” The subreddit’s description reads, “Reddit’s (not so new) home for defense themed s***tposts.” (RELATED: Image Claims To Show New Drone From Lockheed Martin)

A Google Images search shows no official Pride flag for the company. Lockheed Martin has, however, shown support for the LGBTQ+ community in the past. It posted to X on June 30, 2020, “Although #PrideMonth is coming to an end, our support for the LGBTQ+ community and fostering an inclusive work environment remains.” It prompts the reader to “learn more,” including a link to a page titled “Diversity and Inclusion” on its site. The company also sponsored Orlando Pride in 2019.

A Lockheed Martin spokesperson directed Check Your Fact to a Snopes fact-check via email. A company spokesperson had told Snopes that the image is “not an official company flag” and that the company does not have an official Pride flag.