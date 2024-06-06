FACT CHECK: X Post Falsely Claims US-Built Pier In Gaza Collapsed Into The Sea

A post shared on X claims a U.S.-built pier in Gaza purportedly collapsed into the sea.

Verdict: False

According to a May 28 article from The Associated Press, the pier did not collapse but, instead, was removed for repairs.

Hamas has rejected a “US-backed proposal” aiming to end the group’s current war with Israel, saying the country “must commit to a permanent ceasefire and full withdrawal,” according to Bloomberg. Top officials in President Joe Biden’s administration have urged Hamas to accept the proposal, the outlet reported.

“Red Alert,” the X post begins. “The US-built pier in Gaza has collapsed into the sea. It cost $320 million,” it continues. The post also includes three photos of the pier.

The claim is false, however. According to a May 28 article from The Associated Press, the pier did not collapse but, instead, was removed for repairs. The pier was damaged due to “rough seas and weather” and was sent to Ashdod, where the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) was set to repair it, the outlet reported, citing the Pentagon. The pier was used to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports suggesting the pier had collapsed. In fact, the opposite is true. Misbar also reported the claim as false, citing the same May 28 article from The Associated Press detailing the repairs set to take place on the pier.

In addition, the images included in the X post that claimed the pier had collapsed were originally shared via the platform by Christiaan Triebert, a visual investigator at The New York Times.

“These three satellite images from @Maxar show the temporary Trident pier anchored to the Gaza coastline over the past days. May 26, before the storm. May 28, right after the pier was detached. And May 29, current status,” Triebert indicated.

These three satellite images from @Maxar show the temporary Trident pier anchored to the Gaza coastline over the past days. May 26, before the storm. May 28, right after the pier was detached. And May 29, current status. pic.twitter.com/e8Tf752L84 — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) May 29, 2024

Furthermore, a May 28 article shared on the U.S. Department of Defense’s website highlights a U.S. military mission to repair the damaged pier. The pier was originally anchored to a beach in Gaza on May 16, according to a press release from CENTCOM. (RELATED: Image Purporting To Show Fire In Rafah Near Tent Camp Is AI-Generated)

Check Your Fact has contacted the Department of Defense and CENTCOM for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.