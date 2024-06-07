FACT CHECK: No, Chick-fil-A Nugget Containers Do Not Read ‘Made With 100% Heterosexual Chicken’

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a Chick-fil-A chicken nugget container with the words “Made with 100% heterosexual chicken.”

Verdict: False

The photo has been digitally altered. The text on the original image reads, “We Didn’t Invent The Chicken, Just The Chicken Sandwich.”

Fact Check:

Georgia parliament is to move forward with bans on “LGBT propaganda” which has received negative attention from human rights groups, according to Reuters. Part of the ban will prevent non-heterosexual people from adopting children, the outlet reports.

A Facebook post purportedly shows a statement about the chicken’s sexuality on the side of a Chick-fil-A nugget carton. The post shared a photo of the product in question with the alleged statement.

Text on the container appears to read, “Made with 100% heterosexual chicken.”

The post garnered 29,000 reactions on Facebook. “Heterosexual what?” its caption reads.

The image has been digitally altered, however. A reverse image search shows that the image greatly resembles one posted on Flickr in January 2008. The only difference is that the text on the side of the carton instead reads, “We Didn’t Invent The Chicken, Just The Chicken Sandwich.” An additional reverse image search, this time on Tineye, shows that the picture has been posted online since as early as 2013.

“That is in fact a falsified image,” a Chick-fil-A spokesperson confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact.

This claim was also debunked by Snopes. (RELATED: Is Chick-Fil-A Sponsoring Harrison Butker?)



Chick-fil-A has faced controversy in the past for donating to groups that have taken stances against homosexuality, according to CNN. The company announced in 2019 that it will no longer donate to two such companies, the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the outlet reported.