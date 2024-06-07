FACT CHECK: Did Paramount Ban Robert De Niro?

A post shared on social media purports that actor Robert De Niro has been permanently banned from Paramount Pictures.

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

De Niro joined President Joe Biden’s campaign press conference and shared his views on former President Donald Trump, leading to an award that he was to be given to be rescinded, Fox News reported. De Niro made several comments, including that Trump “could destroy the world.”

A post shared on Facebook alleges that Paramount announced that De Niro is banned from the studio. The post shares an image of the actor speaking into a mic with a smaller image of the Paramount mountain in the corner.

The caption reads, “Breaking: Robert De Niro Permanently Banned from Paramount Studios, ‘We Don’t Want Anything with That Creepy Clown’ – What Led to This Ban and What Does It Mean for De Niro’s Career?”

The claim is inaccurate. The claims stem from a satirical news outlet called Esspots.com. The article claims that due to De Niro’s outspoken political views he is no longer welcome to work with the studio.

The website self-identifies as a parody site. The disclaimer reads, “Welcome to Esspots.com, a website that specializes in satire, parody, and humor. Before you proceed to read our content, we would like to emphasize that nothing on this website is real.” Furthermore, no such announcement was released on Paramount’s website. (RELATED: Did Harrison Butker Follow Up Commencement With This Comment?)

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim the NBA banned Bud Light sales at games.