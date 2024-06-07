FACT CHECK: Threads Post Falsely Claims Trump Skipped His Post-Sentencing Probation Report

A post shared on Threads claims 2024 presumptive Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump purportedly skipped his post-sentencing probation report.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. Trump is not scheduled to be sentenced for his recent felony conviction until July 11, multiple news outlets, including The Associated Press reported.

Fact Check:

Former Attorney General William Barr referred to Trump’s recent hush money payments case as an “abomination” and said he believes the “verdict will be overturned,” according to The Hill. Barr made the remarks during an interview with Fox News host Jimmy Failla, the outlet reported.

The Threads post, which has garnered over 700 likes as of writing, claims Trump purportedly skipped his post-sentencing probation report. “An ordinary felon would be slammed in jail for that,” the post reads. The post further claims Trump “ran when he discovered there was a drug test involved.”

The claim is false, however. According to The Associated Press, Trump is not scheduled to be sentenced for his recent felony conviction until July 11, which is “just days before” he will formally receive the Republican Party’s nomination. Other media outlets, including Axios, CBS News, and Politico also reported Trump will be sentenced on July 11.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting the date of Trump’s sentencing had changed or that he purportedly skipped his post-sentencing probation report. In fact, the opposite is true. PolitiFact reported the claim was false on June 5.

Additionally, Trump has not publicly commented on the claim made via the Threads post on his website, his TRUTH Social account, or his verified social media accounts. (RELATED: Threads Post Does Not Show Image Of Trump’s Probation Officer)

Check Your Fact has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time a false claim about Trump has circulated online. Check Your Fact previously debunked an image shared on Instagram purporting to show Trump appearing to be apprehended by police.