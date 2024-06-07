FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Strike On NATO ‘Logistical Hub’ In Ukraine

A video shared on X claims to show a strike on a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) “logistical hub” in Odesa, Ukraine.

Yesterday Russian missile strike successfully destroyed large NATO logistics hub in Odesa, Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/jhZIaCmAEK — Current Report (@Currentreport1) May 18, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

There is no evidence that this is a NATO logistical hub.

Fact Check:

Social media users are claiming that the Russians struck a NATO logistical hub in Odesa. One user wrote, “Yesterday Russian missile strike successfully destroyed large NATO logistics hub in Odesa, Ukraine.”

This claim is not supported by evidence. A Russian missile strike struck Odesa on May 17, according to UNN, a Ukrainian outlet. The missile strike hit a food warehouse, the outlet reported. An image of the burnt building published by Getty Images identifies it as a “food warehouse” as well.

The video in the X post has the State Service for Emergency Situations of Ukraine’s logo and watermark, according to Full Fact. The agency published images of the aftermath of the strike on Telegram and there is no mention of NATO. (RELATED: Was The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Struck by Houthi Rebels?)

The National Police of Ukraine identified the target as “objects of civil infrastructure” in a May 17 Facebook post. There is no mention of NATO.

“As a result of enemy shelling of Odessa region killed one person, eight more – injured: police officers work at the scene of war crime Russia This afternoon Russian troops attacked the southern region with rockets. The objects of civil infrastructure were damaged with the consequent arson. The fires are being put out by firefighters,” reads part of the Facebook post.

NATO told Full Fact that the building in the video was not theirs. Check Your Fact reached out to NATO and the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for comment.