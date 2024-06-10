FACT CHECK: No, Joe Biden Did Not Attempt To Sit Down On ‘A Chair That Doesn’t Exist’

A viral video shared on X claims President Joe Biden purportedly attempted to sit down on a “chair that doesn’t exist” while visiting Normandy, France on June 6.

Biden trying to sit down on a chair that doesn’t exist. pic.twitter.com/93uBV8lg6a — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 6, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is false. In the original video, shared on YouTube by Reuters, a chair is visibly behind Biden as he sits down.

Fact Check:

The X video, viewed over 100,000 times as of writing, claims Biden purportedly attempted to sit down on a “chair that doesn’t exist” while visiting Normandy, France on June 6. “Biden trying to sit down on a chair that doesn’t exist,” the video’s caption reads. In the clip, Biden appears to struggle to sit down, as no chair can be seen behind him.

The claim is false, however. In the original video, shared on YouTube by Reuters, a chair is visibly behind Biden as he sits down. Chairs can also be seen behind the other attendees, including First Lady Jill Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron lead the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in the presence of WWII veterans,” the video’s description reads.

Likewise, a screengrab from the video shared on X indicates the video was “deliberately cropped” to suggest there was no chair behind Biden at the event.

“False claim with video deliberately cropped. There is a chair behind each of the attendees and, yes, Joe Biden at the end sits in his perfectly existent chair. Check out the entire video after the 26:40′ mark,” the post reads. (RELATED: Time Magazine Incorrectly Used Word ‘Decimate’ In Joe Biden Fact-Check)

In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. Both Lead Stories and The Associated Press reported the claim is false on June 6. Furthermore, neither Biden nor the White House have publicly commented on the claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.