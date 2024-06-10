FACT CHECK: Image Of Giant Octopus Washed Ashore In Indonesia Is AI-Generated

A photo shared on X allegedly shows a giant octopus washed up on a shore off of Bali, Indonesia.

⚠️ BIG 🦑 A very giant octopus was found off the coast of Bali, Indonesia pic.twitter.com/0u3NBH0J85 — VAL THOR (@CMDRVALTHOR) June 4, 2024

Verdict: False

The image was originally posted by an Instagram account that makes content with artificial intelligence (AI), according to its bio.

Fact Check:

An X image purportedly shows a massive octopus on the shore of a beach. People, much smaller in comparison, can be seen in the background.

“BIG A very giant octopus was found off the coast of Bali, Indonesia,” the caption reads.

This is not a genuine image, however. Hive Moderation shows that the image is “99% likely to contain AI-generated or deepfaked content.” (RELATED: Image Of Trump Appearing To Be Apprehended By Police Is Ai-Generated)

The photo appears to originate from an Instagram account called @best_of_ai, where it garnered over 1.3 million likes. The post shows a video with several images of the octopus, its appearance and number of tentacles varying in each. The post’s description tells a story of an octopus washing ashore to be admired by beachgoers and scientists before returning to the ocean. The bottom of the description has a disclaimer that states, “This is a fictional story.”

The account’s bio reads, “AI STORY TELLING – Experimenting with different ai engines, themes and styles. 🤖💡( Comic, fashion, art, portraits, Alternative history, movie ref etc).”