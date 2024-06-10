FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Mark Wahlberg With An Anti-Anthony Fauci Shirt?

A post shared on X allegedly shows an image of actor Mark Wahlberg wearing a shirt with a message against Dr. Anthony Fauci and vaccines.

There’s still a few good men in the film industry. pic.twitter.com/Y4YgFdXn4K — Dane (@UltraDane) June 6, 2024

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. The original shows Wahlberg wearing a plain T-shirt with no text.

Fact Check:

Fauci denied allegations that he covered up the origins of COVID-19 pandemic during his voluntary testimony, according to AP News. In an over year long probe, no evidence of wrongdoing by Fauci has been found with one representative saying “he is not a comic book super villain.”

An image appears to show Wahlberg wearing a shirt showing an image of Fauci’s face alongside the text “Killing Freedom only took one Little Pr**k.” The “i” in profanity has been replaced by a vaccine symbol.

The photo has been digitally altered, however. The original image was posted to stock photo site Alamy in June 2012. It shows Wahlberg wearing a plain black T-shirt with no text.

The image was also debunked on X by Shayan Sardarizadeh, a BBC Verify journalist. (RELATED: No, Mark Wahlberg And Mel Gibson Have Not Announced They Created ‘Non-Woke’ Studio)



Former US national security adviser Gen Michael Flynn appears to have fallen for a clearly doctored image of Mark Wahlberg wearing a T-shirt that brands Dr Anthony Fauci a “prick”. pic.twitter.com/JlekB7bYJ5 — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) June 6, 2024

A reverse image search shows the image is being used on eBay to promote the sale of the T-shirt. It was also posted to GreatAwakening.win, a pro-QAnon site.

Check Your Fact reached out to a spokesperson for the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation and will update this piece accordingly if a comment is received.