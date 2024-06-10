FACT CHECK: X Video Falsely Implies The Bidens Left Normandy Event Early

A video shared on X claims the Bidens purportedly left a June 6 event in Normandy recognizing the anniversary of D-Day early.

BREAKING: Jill Biden just pulled Joe out of the Normandy event, Macron staying behind with the veterans pic.twitter.com/FIc85Pmdbo — War hero (@Wittishit) June 7, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The original video, shared on YouTube by the Guardian, shows that the Bidens did not leave the event early.

Fact Check:

Biden said, “democracy begins with each of us” while delivering remarks at the June 6 event in Normandy, according to Axios. Recalling the 80th anniversary of D-Day, he also urged Americans to “stay true to what America stands for” during the same set of remarks, the outlet reported.

The X video claims the Bidens purportedly left a June 6 event in Normandy recognizing the anniversary of D-Day early. “BREAKING: Jill Biden just pulled Joe out of the Normandy event, Macron staying behind with the veterans,” the video’s caption reads. In the video, the Bidens appear to be exiting the event early as a nearby group of soldiers salutes. Later in the video, Macron can be seen talking with veterans inside the event.

The claim is false, however. The original video, shared on YouTube by the Guardian, shows that the Bidens did not leave the event early. Around the 1:02:46-minute mark, the Bidens can be seen saying their goodbyes to veterans onstage at the event. At this point, the event had ended and instrumental music is playing. Just a few moments later, the Bidens are seen walking past the nearby soldiers saluting. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte leave the event around the video’s 1:04:12-minute mark.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting the Bidens left the event prior to its conclusion. Actually, the opposite is true. Lead Stories reported the claim was false on June 6. The outlet also cited White House pool reports stating the Bidens visited another section of the Normandy American Cemetery, where the event was held, to lay wreaths on the graves of deceased soldiers.

“They walked about 30 yards across the grass up to the wreath and paused in a moment of reflection. POTUS made the sign of the cross and they both touched the wreath before reading the grave marker and pressing their fingers to the letters in silence,” one of the reports indicated.

In addition, the White House has not publicly commented on the claim. (RELATED: Time Magazine Incorrectly Used The Word ‘Decimate’ In Joe Biden Fact-Check)

Check Your Fact has contacted the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.