FACT CHECK: Did Nancy Pelosi Buy 7.5 Million In GameStop Stocks?

A post shared on X claims Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi has purchased $7.5 million in GameStop stocks.

CONFIRMED: REP. NANCY PELOSI PURCHASES $7.5 MILLION IN $GME ACCORDING TO NEW FILINGS pic.twitter.com/TLbjK6e5hx — Hugo Martingale (@HugoMartingale) June 6, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless. There is no evidence to suggest Pelosi made such a purchase.

Fact Check:

An X post claims Pelosi has purchased millions in GameStop stocks. The post shared a photo of Pelosi and purported evidence of the alleged investment.

“CONFIRMED: REP. NANCY PELOSI PURCHASES $7.5 MILLION IN $GME ACCORDING TO NEW FILINGS,” the caption reads.

This claim is baseless, however. There are no credible news reports on Pelosi purchasing GameStop stocks. (RELATED: Did Nancy Pelosi Publish An X Post Calling For Brilyn Hollyhand To Be Arrested)

The photo seen in the post appears to have been edited from Quiver Quantitative, a site that allows retail investors to access easy to interpret data, according to its “About Us” page. The site’s genuine page for Pelosi does not show the alleged GameStop transaction. Additionally, the official account for the page confirmed that the picture is edited in an X post.

🚨 I’m seeing this screenshot from our site going around. It is edited. We have not seen Nancy Pelosi buying $GME. She does have 45 days to disclose transactions though, so we won’t know till next month whether she got in on the action. Track on Quiver! pic.twitter.com/NtN5D5BCpl — Quiver Quantitative (@QuiverQuant) June 7, 2024

The claim was also posted to r/Superstonk, a subreddit where users discuss GameStop stock. The post was removed by a moderator, however, who commented, “As exciting as this would be if it was true, there is no reliable source for this data, just a twitter screenshot. Im not seeing it on quiverquant or literally any where else. If I am wrong, you can flog me.”

Check Your Fact reached out to a Pelosi spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if a comment is received.