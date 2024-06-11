FACT CHECK: Does Video Show Donald Trump Saying ‘We’ve Got To Make Antisemitism Great Again’?

A video shared on X allegedly shows former President Donald Trump saying, “If we want to make America great, we’ve got to make antisemitism great again.”

“If we want to make America great, we’ve got to make antisemitism great again!” Now that’s a message I can get behind! God bless Donald J. Trump! pic.twitter.com/ghvirADp2E — 1984 (@TheOfficial1984) June 6, 2024

Verdict: False

The footage has been created with the use of artificial intelligence (AI), plugging the video into Hive Moderation reveals.

Fact Check:

A survey from The American Jewish Committee found that 61 percent of respondents would support President Joe Biden as opposed to 23 percent who said they would support Trump, according to The Hill. An additional 10 percent of people said they would support “someone else,” the outlet reported.

A video allegedly shows Trump talking in favor of antisemitism and saying the Oct. 7 Hamas surprise attack on Israel was “fake news.” He appears to say, in part, “Mark my words, anti-Semites are gonna be the ones that save this country. Call me crazy, but it’s the truth. Bottom line is, if we wanna make America great, we’ve got to make antisemitism great again.”

The caption includes part of this quote, adding, “Now that’s a message I can get behind! God bless Donald J. Trump!”

The video is not genuine, however. There are no credible news reports about Trump saying this. (RELATED: Were Three Of The Jurors In Trump’s Trial Recently Arrested?)

The video was likely made using an AI template. After doing a reverse image search, multiple different examples appear with the same footage of Trump, each with different audio. Each video shows the watermark “made with TryParrotAI.com.”

Furthermore, uploading the video to Hive Moderation produces the result “98.4% likely to contain AI-generated or deepfake content.”

Check Your Fact reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if a comment is received.