FACT CHECK: No, CNN Did Not Report On Sex Tape Involving Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. Such a news report cannot be found anywhere online.

Bieber’s mansion in Beverly Hills, California, has been put back up on the market for $35 million, according to Daily Mail. This comes after it was announced last month that Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, is pregnant, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post purports CNN reported on a Kardashian and Bieber sex tape. A post shows an image of Kardashian next to one of a very young Bieber.

Overlaid on these pictures is what appears to be a CNN chyron that reads, “BREAKING NEWS KOURTNEY AND MINOR JUSTIN TAPE,” showing more pictures of the two.

This claim is baseless, however. The Facebook post links to a site called “ Today Gossips .” It does not show any sources or evidence for the claim and misspells Kardashian’s first name, Kourtney, throughout.

There are no credible news reports about the alleged tape from CNN or other news outlets. Likewise, there are no results for the report on CNN’s website or verified social media accounts.

It was rumored in December 2015 that Kardashian and Bieber might have been hooking up at the time, according to Daily Mail. CNN also reported in the same month on the speculation that the two were dating. Bieber was not a minor at the time — he was 21-years-old while Kardashian was 36-years-old, the outlet reported. Neither news report mentions a tape.

Check Your Fact reached out to a CNN spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if a comment is received.