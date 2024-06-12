FACT CHECK: Post Claims To Show Damaged Su-57

A post shared on X claims to show a damaged Russian Su-57.

What is interesting about these photos of the Su-57 before and after its Liutyi OWA Drone/Propeller cruise missile hit… 1/

Verdict: False

The image was created by Kherson Designer, a known digital creator.

Fact Check:

Ukraine claimed to have hit a Russian Su-57 for the first time with drones, according to Axios. The Su-57 is Russia’s most advanced fighter jet, and the attack took place 366 miles behind the frontlines, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been sharing images of a Su-57, claiming it shows the damaged Su-57. Trent Telenko, a popular X user, wrote an analysis thread on the images.

“What is interesting about these photos of the Su-57 before and after its Liutyi OWA Drone/Propeller cruise missile hit…” Telenko partially writes.

Telenko, though, does not note that the images are not real. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image was created by Kherson Designer. Check Your Fact has noted that this account has created images before.

The account that posted the images that Telenko was quote tweeting also noted it was not a real image. (RELATED: Was The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Struck By Houthi Rebels?)

The GUR released satellite imagery of the aftermath of the strike on Telegram. The War Zone also obtained MAXAR satellite imagery, showing damage to the runway around the Su-57.

MAXAR Satellite imagery of June 8 after the attack on Russian Su-57 new generation fighters.

Popular Russian military blogger Fighterbomber, who has connections to the Russian Aerospace Forces, said in a Telegram post that the Su-57 was damaged.

“Yesterday the airfield in Akhtubinsk was attacked by a UAV. 3 pieces arrived. The Su-57 was damaged by shrapnel; it is now being determined whether it can be restored or not. If not, then this will be the first combat loss of the Su-57 in history,” the post partially reads.