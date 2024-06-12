FACT CHECK: Instagram Post Falsely Claims Kohl’s Has ‘Pulled Out’ Of The RNC

A screenshot of a tweet shared on Instagram claims retailer Kohl’s has purportedly “pulled out” of the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC).

Verdict: False

The claim is false. A June 8 statement shared on Kohl’s corporate website indicates the retailer has chosen not to sponsor or engage in any political events in alignment with its political activity policy.

Fact Check:

The RNC is scheduled to take place from July 15 to 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to USA Today. Around 2,500 delegates will attend the convention, the outlet reported.

The Instagram post, which has garnered over 8,000 likes as of writing, claims Kohl’s has purportedly “pulled out” of the 2024 RNC. “Kohl’s has PULLED OUT of the Republican National Convention in a major rebuke to Trump,” the post reads in part. “Boycott Kohl’s,” it continues. The post was originally shared on X, where it was viewed over 900,000 times.

“As a matter of practice, Kohl’s is not a political organization. Kohl’s does not make monetary contributions to political candidates or campaigns, does not support political organizations, and does not have a company-sponsored Political Action Committee (PAC),” the statement reads.

“In alignment with our political activity policy, Kohl’s is not sponsoring or engaging in any political events,” it continues, after noting that the corporate retailer’s hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin has been chosen to host both the Democratic National Convention (DNC) and the RNC “in recent years.”

“To support Milwaukee as the host city, we took the same approach for both the DNC and RNC by financially supporting the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC),” the same statement concludes. A spokesperson for Kohl’s Corporate directed Check Your Fact to the statement.

Likewise, on June 6, CNBC reported Kohl’s said it will not sponsor any events related to the RNC, citing the June 8 statement posted on the retailer’s website. In addition, USA Today recently debunked the claim as false. (RELATED: Time Magazine Incorrectly Used Word ‘Decimate’ In Joe Biden Fact-Check)

Furthermore, the RNC has not publicly commented on the claim.