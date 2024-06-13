FACT CHECK: Did The Secret Service Send A Cease And Desist Letter To Gamer Supps?

A post shared on X claims the Secret Service sent a cease and desist letter to Gamer Supps, an energy supplements company, for depicting President Biden on its “Lean” flavor.

THE FEED : Gaming Energy Brand Gamer Supps has been sent a formal letter by the Dept. of Homeland Security, ordering them to cease sales of the “Lean” flavor due to the depiction of President Joe Biden on the label. They have since complied with this order. pic.twitter.com/NsTA89F0s6 — G4EVER (@G4EVERTV) June 11, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

A Secret Service spokesperson said the letter was a fake. Gamer Supps deleted its original post but later posted the “Lean” flavor depicting Biden with a pair of glasses.

Fact Check:

Social media users are claiming that the Secret Service sent a formal letter to Gamer Supps and ordered them to cease depicting Biden on its “Lean” flavor.

This claim is misleading and is not supported by any evidence. Credible news outlets have not reported on the matter. The original tweet was deleted, according to Niche Gamer.

The website said, “The tweet linked in the article from Gamer Supps has since been deleted. This could be a hoax for marketing. We will update the article as we learn more.”

Nate Herring, a Secret Service spokesperson, told Check Your Fact in an email that the claim was false. (RELATED: Fact Checking Biden’s Claim That He Was ‘Appointed’ To The Naval Academy)

“A photo circulating on social media of an alleged U.S. Secret Service cease-and-desist letter addressed to an energy supplement company is fake,” Herring said.

Gamer Supps later posted the “Lean” flavor depicting Biden, but he has a pair of glasses and a fake nose. “hey gang BRAND NEW GG FLAVOR: LEAN live now for a limited time…” the company tweeted.

One social media user pointed out that the Gamer Supps image appears to be taken from a genuine letter from the Secret Service. The original letter is from a Freedom of Information Act request from the National Security Archive.

Check Your Fact reached out to Gamer Supps for comment.